Insureum Market Cap Achieves $8.57 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $376,037.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00865556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00108891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00153998 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

