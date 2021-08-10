Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95 EPS.

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 206,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IPAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.