Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFS. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of IFS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. 331,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.72 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

