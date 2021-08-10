InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF)’s stock price was down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 3,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on InterCure in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

