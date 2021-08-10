International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.