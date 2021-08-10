International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.24.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $155.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,554. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $153.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

