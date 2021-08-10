Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IIP.UN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.44.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.37. The company had a trading volume of 247,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,078. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

