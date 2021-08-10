Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.44.

Shares of IIP.UN traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,078. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.46.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

