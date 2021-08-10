Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.11.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of IIP.UN traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.38. The company had a trading volume of 186,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,572. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.19. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

