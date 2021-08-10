Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XENT. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 813,684 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after acquiring an additional 801,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

