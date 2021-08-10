IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. IntriCon updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. 57,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,250. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $193.42 million, a P/E ratio of -533.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

