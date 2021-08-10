Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $825.00 to $925.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $916.00 to $1,060.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $825.00 to $1,050.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $890.00 to $970.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $890.00 to $1,020.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $840.00 to $970.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $930.00 to $975.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $825.00 to $980.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $855.00 to $930.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $939.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $953.00 to $1,090.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $960.00 to $1,060.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $957.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical’s revenue growth in the first quarter of 2021 reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was seen during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical recorded uptick in da Vinci procedure volume in the quarter. Expansion of both gross and operating margins bodes well. Overall international sales improved in the quarter. The company’s core businesses exhibited stability despite pandemic-led challenging business climate, reflecting healthy operational health. The company exited the quarter with better-than-expected results. Shares of the company outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern. Other headwinds like rising costs, risk of procedure adoption, and long sale and purchase order cycle persist.”

ISRG stock traded down $24.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,007.62. 7,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,029. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $633.29 and a 52-week high of $1,036.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $926.09.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total transaction of $8,204,895.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares in the company, valued at $43,524,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,287 shares of company stock worth $38,293,431 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

