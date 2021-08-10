Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) Shares Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML)’s stock price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.26. 1,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.