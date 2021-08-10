Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.91

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.91 and last traded at $92.97, with a volume of 24845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

