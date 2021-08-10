Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Invesco comprises 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.56% of Invesco worth $68,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 18,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,329. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

