Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Invst LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Invst LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.4% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.41. 1,092,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,357,637. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

