Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 10.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.30. 573,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,357,637. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.