Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for EnQuest (ENQUF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EnQuest (OTCMKTS: ENQUF):

8/6/2021 – EnQuest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

7/13/2021 – EnQuest was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $0.33 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – EnQuest was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27. EnQuest PLC has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $457.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.25.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

