Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 10th (AAPL, ATH, BLUE, EADSF, GOOG, IFNNF, MGDDF, PMMAF, RHHVF, UBS)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 10th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $3,190.00 price target on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

