Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 10th (AAPL, ATH, BLUE, EADSF, GOOG, IFNNF, MGDDF, PMMAF, RHHVF, UBS)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $132.00 price target on the stock.

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $3,190.00 price target on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

