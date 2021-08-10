Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 10th (BGSF, BKCC, BRMK, BVH, BZUN, CAI, CAPL, EXFO, GDI, HDI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 10th:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $6.25. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$71.00 to C$72.00.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

