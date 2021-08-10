Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 10th (CWC, DUE, EVCM, KAI, KCO, KEP, KIN, KTB, KWR, LAZR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 10th:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $230.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.70 ($17.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €147.00 ($172.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

