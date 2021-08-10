Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2021 – D.R. Horton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/26/2021 – D.R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.

7/23/2021 – D.R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – D.R. Horton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/19/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $124.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.92. 111,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,848. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

