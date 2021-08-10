Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$46.00 to C$44.00.

7/30/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

7/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$45.00.

TSE:IMO traded up C$0.72 on Tuesday, reaching C$34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 602,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,108. The firm has a market cap of C$24.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.29. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

