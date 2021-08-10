Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2021 – Otis Worldwide had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $88.44 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

7/27/2021 – Otis Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Otis Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Otis Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $88.44 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

7/8/2021 – Otis Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Otis Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Otis Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

NYSE OTIS opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

