Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) recently:

8/10/2021 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gilead’s second-quarter results were better than expected as flagship HIV therapy, Biktarvy, registered continued growth and gains in market share despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Incremental contribution from Veklury also positively impacted sales. Gilead’s efforts to diversify its revenue base are beneficial. The company is also looking to solidify its oncology franchise. The acquisition of Immunomedics added an approved drug to the portfolio and should enrich its revenue base. However, loss of Atripla and Truvada’s exclusivity is affecting sales. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to affect HIV new starts and switches. The CAR T cell therapy franchise comprising Yescarta and Tecartus is gaining traction too but has a long way to go before contributing meaningfully. Shares have lagged the industry in a year.”

7/30/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $74.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 409,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,553. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Gilead Sciences Inc alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 501.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 42,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.