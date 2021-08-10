Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marsh & McLennan’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company is well-poised to grow on significant investments and acquisitions made within its operating units, launch of new products, digital capabilities and branching out into new businesses. Its revenues have been increasing driven by a wide geographic presence and strong client retention. The Risk and Insurance Services segment has been contributing to the company's solid top-line growth. A strong balance sheet bodes well. Disciplined capital management has led the company to undertake shareholder-friendly moves. However, the company's escalating operating expenses remain a concern. Its weak solvency position is an added woe. The company's second-quarter earnings beat estimates on the back of its Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting segments.”

7/28/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/26/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $146.72 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.39. 121,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $151.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 789,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

