Investors Buy High Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 19,293 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,670% compared to the average volume of 1,090 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,981 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,721. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $498.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.74.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

