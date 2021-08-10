Investors Buy High Volume of Wolverine World Wide Call Options (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,425 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,723% compared to the average daily volume of 133 call options.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,621,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 551.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 52,379 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. 889,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,415. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.