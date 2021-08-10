Investors Buy Large Volume of Lightning eMotors Call Options (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 102,244 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,796% compared to the typical volume of 2,624 call options.

In related news, Director Neil Miotto bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEV traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 1,500,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,375. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

