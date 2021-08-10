Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,855 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,754% compared to the average daily volume of 154 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $6,269,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRSP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. Analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

