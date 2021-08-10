Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,062 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,072% compared to the average volume of 432 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.51.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $149.97. 88,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,415. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $151.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after buying an additional 122,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after buying an additional 301,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,586,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,809,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

