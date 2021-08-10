Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,508 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,208% compared to the typical daily volume of 421 put options.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. 20,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

