Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 29,675 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 21,881% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,882 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,975,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,388,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 556,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $10.44 on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,935,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,498. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $613.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

