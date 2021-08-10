Investors Purchase Large Volume of Livent Call Options (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 16,409 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 636% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,229 call options.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. 186,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29. Livent has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -276.56, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Equities analysts predict that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

