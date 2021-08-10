Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $42.94 million and $3,883.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00864833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00109200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00154391 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

