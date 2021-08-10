INVO Bioscience (INVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 639.14% and a negative return on equity of 974.33%. On average, analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVO opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

