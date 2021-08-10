Invst LLC Acquires 20,173 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 733.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 58,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,325. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

