Invst LLC Acquires 4,240 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $$55.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

