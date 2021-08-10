Invst LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,229,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,810,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,290,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 188,226 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 135,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 853,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after buying an additional 131,086 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,905,173 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66.

