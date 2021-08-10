Invst LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 6,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,735.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,577. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,521.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

