Invst LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,454. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.