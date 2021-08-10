Invst LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.30. 41,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,519. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $352.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

