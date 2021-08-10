Invst LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $444.25. The stock had a trading volume of 102,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $444.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

