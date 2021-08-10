Invst LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after acquiring an additional 504,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $171.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,084. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.86. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

