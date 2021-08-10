Invst LLC Sells 159,550 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Invst LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,905. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

