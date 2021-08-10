IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQVIA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.39. 543,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.