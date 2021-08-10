IQVIA (IQV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IQVIA (NYSE: IQV):

7/28/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $273.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $242.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

IQV stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.45. 8,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05.

Get IQVIA Holdings Inc alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.