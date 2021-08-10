Iridium (IRD) Hits Market Cap of $138,180.44

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a market capitalization of $138,180.44 and $425.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00148513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,556.25 or 1.00030485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00836039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 23,335,500 coins. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars.

