IRISnet Price Up 24% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 24% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $102.89 million and $7.07 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0958 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00164458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00149770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,522.53 or 0.99725544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00826799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,032,125,778 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,879,525 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

