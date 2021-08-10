Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 12.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,770 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37.

